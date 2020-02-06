The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has enjoined all stakeholders within the airport community to always ensure continuously improvement in the quality of service rendered at the nation’s airport.

The Authority made the call at an Airport Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality sensitization programme held at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director of the Authority, who was represented by the Director of Airport Operations, Capt. Mukhtar Muye noted that FAAN signed an agreement with ACI in the year 2018 for the periodic audit of her airport systems and processes with a view to improving the quality of service offerings at her airports.

He enjoined all stakeholders to continuously embrace the philosophy to Total Quality Management in their day to day activities.