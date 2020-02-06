A German patient who received a faulty French breast implant in 2006 may not be liable for compensation, an adviser to the European Union’s top court argued on Thursday.

The case relates to the scandal around the now-defunct French company Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), which made breast implants using cheaper industrial silicone instead of medical-grade silicone.

The implants were sold in several EU states.

The fraud was discovered in a check in 2010 by French authorities, who advised all women with the implants to have them removed.

The German patient filed for compensation from France’s Allianz insurance company, which had provided PIP with civil liability insurance as required under French law.

However, the insurance contract was restricted to damage caused in France only.

When the claim was denied, the patient went to court, citing the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of nationality.

The German court turned to the European Court of Justice for help in interpreting EU law.

However, Advocate General Michal Bobek argued that the principle of non-discrimination “cannot be construed as a free-standing provision” that applies above everything else, otherwise “every single rule in a member state would be caught by that provision,” the court said.

Moreover, rules allowing the free movement of goods within the EU do not cover the “subsequent use or consumption of goods” once they have entered another member state, he added.

These rules do not cover the fact that the French insurance “does not ‘travel’ to Germany with the goods,” Bobek noted.

The non-binding opinions of the ECJ’s advocates general usually set the tone for the court ruling, which is due at a later date.