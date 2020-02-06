The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodeji Daramola has pardoned 44 inmates awaiting trial at the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ado-Ekiti.

The inmates were pardoned during the visit of the Chief Judge to the facility as part of measures to decongest the centre.

He also granted bail to three other inmates awaiting trial who could not afford the services of a lawyer to represent them in court.

Daramola advised the freed inmates to be law abiding and not to involve in any act that could bring them to the correctional centre again.

He commended authorities of the centre for keeping it centre clean, adding that he was also impressed by the neat environment.

The Comptroller of the centre, Mr Olufemi Akinyemi lauded the Chief Judge for coming to decongest the prison, while pleading for another round of visitation before the year runs out.

The freed inmates were seen dancing in excitement while others rolled on the ground to appreciate God for the rare privilege.

One of them, Ilori Akinola who spoke on behalf of others, thanked God and the Chief Judge for the kind gesture he extended to them.

He promised that they would not go back to any act that could bring them back to the correctional centre again.

Akinola advised youths to be law abiding and not to engage in any criminal act that could bring them to the correctional centre, adding that there was nothing like freedom.

(NAN)