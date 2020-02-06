A 25-year-old driver, George Okina, who allegedly drove in a reckless manner and caused the death of one Ekenedilichukwu Nwagu was docked at a Surulere Chief Magistrates’Court on Thursday.

The defendant, a resident of No. 8, Arowosere St., Off Ashimowu Bakare in Itire, Lagos State, is being tried for reckless driving and manslaughter.

READ ALSO: Driver in court over alleged theft of N16m truck



Okina, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Christopher Okoliko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 29 at 11:35 a.m., along Ogunlana by Cele Roundabout in Itire.

Okoliko alleged that the defendant lost control of the wheels and drove his car recklessly and hit Nwagu inside his shop in Itire.

He said that Nwagu was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Okoliko said that the offences contravened Sections 17, 29 and 45 of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

The magistrate, Mrs Bola Folarin-Williams, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 18 for mention.