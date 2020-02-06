President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inducted 3 brand new combat helicopters for the Nigerian Air Force .

President Buhari inducted two Agusta 109E (M) Power Gunship Helicopters, Mi-171 E Combat Helicopter as NAF 581, NAF 578 and NAF 579 into the service at the Eagle Square

Under this administration, NAF has procured and inducted 22 fighter aircrafts and helicopter gunships, and 17 additional aircrafts are expected.

