

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has declared Friday 7th February 2020, as Public holiday, to commemorate the Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation.



Lalong said the day is set aside to emphasize the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation in the process of peace building in the State.

“I urges citizens of the State to use the day to reflect on the gains made in the restoration of peaceful coexistence among people of different religion, ethnic and political persuasions”, He said.

Lalong spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof. Danladi Atu.