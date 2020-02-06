…Fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the derwgistration of 74 out of the 92 political parties in the country.

The chairman of the commission , Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a press conference in Abuja this afternoon said “Nigeria now has 18 registered political parties”.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The parties, he said failed to satisfy the requirements of the Fourth Alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

READ ALSO: Medical women association advises parents against female genital mutilation

Also INEC has fixed Saturday September 19,2020 and Saturday October 10,2020 as dates for governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

Details later…