The Vice Chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma local government in Bayelsa State has appointed a woman said to be over 100 years old identified as Mrs Omonigbalebo Dani Orogono as his Special Adviser on Elders Matters.

Orogono’s appointment which is with immediate effect was conveyed in a notice

written by the Personal Assistant of the Vice Local Government Chairman, Bedford Ineye.