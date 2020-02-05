Abuja – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked media reports that suspects were being detained in an underground cell in the commission office.

The clarification came on the heels of a statement credited to a former Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, who accused the anti-graft agency of detaining him in an underground cell for 30 days.

Head of the zonal office, Mr Aminu Aliyu, while leading journalists round the facilities said that such cell does not exist in the commission.

Aliyu added that the tour was an avenue for journalists to have an insight into the commission’s operations as against some negative insinuation in certain quarters.

He said that some of the suspects preferred coming back to the cells after arraignment in court than being taken to prison.

“As you can see for yourself, we do not have underground cells here. Most of the suspects begged the judges to be taken back here because of the facility on ground.

“They eat normal food and three times a day, we have clinic here where detainees are first treated in case of emergency.

“If anyone of you thinks all these have been arranged, you are welcome to come at anytime you chose, to spend time with us and see for yourself.

“If you want to visit any of our facilities across the country, you don’t need to give us prior notice of your coming. You can even arrange it as a group of reporters if you don’t want to come alone,” he said.

The journalists were taken round the detention facilities located at the basement of the Idiagbon House, four storey building at the Wuse II, Abuja headquarters of the commission

Journalists were also shown the female and Male cells, in house clinic for emergency cases but were not allowed to interact with the detainees.