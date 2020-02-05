The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has given contractors handling roads projects to return to site in 72 hours or have their contracts terminated.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Oguwike Nwachukwu, he said the governor Uzodinma frowned at a situation where the road contractors who had collected mobilization fees from Government abandoned projects.

Nwachukwu said: “Contractors handling road projects in Imo State have been ordered back to site within 72 hours or have their contracts terminated.

“Governor Uzodinma frowned at a situation where contractors who had collected mobilization fees from Government abandoned projects.



“This action is unjustifiable and totally unacceptable to the State Government. Dry seasons usually mark the peak of road construction works.



“Regrettably, the affected contractors have absconded from site in the peak of the dry season even after collecting mobilization fees from Government.



“It will be recalled that Governor Uzodinma has at every opportunity emphasized that his ‘3R’ mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery must be fully implemented for the overall benefit of Imo people.”