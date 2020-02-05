President Donald Trump was acquitted Wednesday by the US Senate of the two impeachment counts passed by the House: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Just the third President to face impeachment, Trump will remain in office — like Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson — but he was robbed of the ability to dismiss the impeachment as a partisan hoax by Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the former Republican presidential nominee, who sided with every Democrat and agreed that Trump abused his power and was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust.”

52-48 vote on abuse of power — That the President would survive the impeachment was never really in question since Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and it would have taken a supermajority of two-thirds to convict him (that’s 67 senators).

53-47 on obstruction of Congress — The vote on the second article of impeachment — obstruction of Congress — followed party lines after Romney sided with Republicans on that question.

