The Minister of Sports and Youth development, Sunday Dare, says Nigeria is fully prepared for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan later in the year.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, the minister said Nigeria currently have one of the best relay teams in the world.

Dare, who was in Ilorin for the Kwara State Sports Festival, said, “Tobi Amusan, who is now No.2 in World Athletics’ rating signposts the future of Nigerian athletics.

“This country has one of the best relay teams, about the third or fourth in the world. We were second before, we are trying to return to where we were before. So, athletics wise, we are good and ready for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

He added that the forthcoming National Sports Festival would be used to hunt for talents who would be trained for future competitions.

“The NSF is about unity as it came about after the Civil War. We are ready for one of the best NSF to hold in Benin. I will be going to Benin to inspect all the facilities and we hope to see every single state compete.”