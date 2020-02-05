In what looks like a massive boost to the fight against breast cancer in Nigeria, Shoprite, a retailer across Africa has thrown its weight behind the fight against breast cancer by situating four screening stations in Asaba, Onitsha, Abuja and Kano.

Other cities are Damaturu and Lagos.

In statement made available to reporters recently in Lagos, the company said, “Early detection of breast cancer can save lives; one of which may be yours. Free breast cancer screenings will again be available, this time in all six regions of Nigeria as a result of the long-standing partnership between Shoprite Nigeria and ‘Run For a Cure Africa’ (RFCA).

According to the statement, the Big Pink-Fight screenings will begin 3rd to 8th February 2020 and it will give women access to clinical breast examinations, ultrasound scans and mammograms. Four of the screening stations will be situated at Shoprite stores in Asaba Mall, Delta state, Onitsha Mall in Anambra state, Novare Gateway Mall in FCT Abuja and Ado Bayero Mall in Kano state.

Speaking on the campaign, Dr Ebele Mbanugo, Founder/Executive Director of RFCA said, “The early detection of the disease is a crucial factor in its successful treatment, however, the sad reality in Nigeria is that 75 per cent of breast cancer cases are diagnosed too late, when treatment is prohibitively expensive and survival rates greatly diminished.”

Shoprite’s partnership with RFCA dates back to 2014 when the partners joined hands to raise awareness of breast cancer by the roll-out of free screenings. Some 5000 women have since benefited from these screenings taking place annually.

Dr Mbanugo said that the screening dates and locations are as followed; 3rd-5th February, Department of Radiology, Yobe University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu; 4th-5th February, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, A and E Building, Idi Araba Surulere, Lagos; 4the-5th February, Shoprite, Asaba Mall, Asaba, Delta; 6th-7th February,

The campaign moves to Shoprite, Onitsha Mall, Onitsha, Anambra on 7th-8th February, Shoprite, Novare Gateway mall along Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja and from 7th-8th February, Shoprite, Ado Bayero Mall, Zoo Road, Kano