Some stakeholders on Wednesday called for the review of the operations of the National Housing Fund Scheme in order to meet with the housing challenges of civil servants.

A retired public servant and former zonal coordinator of JAMB, Sola Kuye, said there is the need to review the scheme for effectiveness.

Housing Units

He said: “I don’t know how many people are benefiting from the scheme since it started and deductions are being made from the salaries of workers monthly.

“Most people contribute through their time in service and it becomes difficult for them to be paid after retirement. I am not sure it is serving its purpose.

“From my experience, I have applied for the refund of the housing fund after retiring four months ago; I have filled all the necessary papers and submitted other documents through my former office, but I have yet to be paid.

“This is the fourth month now with no information or communication from the managers of the funds.”

Head, Department of Geology, University of Ibadan, Prof Olugbenga Ehinola, in his submission said Nigeria should not be static, but dynamic to meet the current housing deficit in the country.

He wants the country to emulate China in terms of housing development and land use so as to solve problems that can affect the economy in years to come.

READ ALSO: Court remands man for placing policeman in a chokehold

“Government should invite stakeholders involving the workers and private investors to a round table with a view to proffering solutions that will be holistic and innovative to the housing challenges,” he said.

He noted that private sector contributions were key and significant to turning around the Nigerian economy, adding that “some retired workers went back to their villages since they had nothing to fall back on.

“Even in their villages, they are not welcomed because they had not put anything in place over there.”