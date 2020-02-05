A US-based Nigerian, Dr Iyiola Ayeku, on Wednesday inaugurated the Tolani Ayeku Educational Support Foundation, to award scholarship to best students of Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH).

Ayeku told journalists at the foundation’s inauguration ceremony in Okitipupa that the first set of 30 students received scholarship grant of N50,000 each.

The philanthropist said that the foundation would annually be spending about N30 million as scholarship for the university’s best indigent students in all departments.

“The foundation is non-political, non-religious or profit oriented, it is borne out of my desire to give back to my community and assists youths to attain greater heights in their educational pursuit to become somebody in life.

“I launched the foundation with N30 million in order to sustain the projects which would be a yearly event.

‘’I urge the students to make use of this little opportunity and be dedicated to their studies for them to march to greatness in life,” he said.

The foundation’s director, Prof. Adegoke Adegbite said that the beneficiaries were poor students from Okitipupa and Irele Local Government Areas with CGPA from 2.50.

Adegbite, who said that more students from the Local Government Areas would be accommodated in the scholarship programme in the future, urged the students to be committed to their studies.

He said that the money would paid be into the university’s scholarship account for the beneficiaries’ school fees.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile enjoined the students to see the scholarship as an encouragement for them to take their studies seriously.

Ogunduyile thanked Ayeku for supporting the students to achieving their educational goals, adding that it was imperative for other well meaning indigenes of the state to emulate him.

“We thank Dr. Ayeku for his quest to assist students in their education which would prepare them for the task ahead as future leaders.

“I urge them to concentrate more on their studies because the future of the country lies in their hands,” he said.

A beneficiary, Inioluwa Akunwe, a 200 level Zoology student, who thanked the foundation for the gesture, told NAN that the scholarship award was a welcome development.

Another beneficiary, Gbadebo Obajulaye, a 100 level Physical Science student also said expressed his joy, adding that his parent had been relieved of paying school fees.

Mrs Modeola Abayomi, mother of one of the beneficiaries, said the intervention was a big relief to parents and thanked the donor for the gesture.