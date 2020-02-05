The organised Labour and the Ogun state government have agreed on the payment of N30, 500 as minimum wage for workers in the state with effect from January 1.

In a memorandum of understanding on the agreement reached and signed by the representatives of labour and the state Head of Service, Mrs. Amope Chokor, who led the states government delegation, both parties also agreed on the consequential adjustment of 27 per cent for GL 07, GL 08 (20 per cent), GL 09 (19 per cent), GL 10 to 14 (15 per cent) and GL 15 to 17 (14 per cent).

Speaking after signing the agreement, the head of service commended labour for their support and understanding in the past eight weeks of negotiations and thanked the state governor for the good gesture which would spur the workers to be more productive and efficient in their service delivery to the people of the state.

“We thank God for the past eight weeks and finally, we have agreed with labour and we thank the Governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun for approving N30, 500 minimum wage for workers.

“We believe that this good gesture of the government will make our workers to be more productive and efficient, and it will translate to more effective service delivery in the state so that the people can benefit from it” the she said.

Speaking on behalf of organised labour, the Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Olanrewaju Folorunsho thanked the governor for taking the bold step in approving the minimum wage.

While appreciating the workers for their patience during the negotiations, he charged them to reciprocate the gesture by working hard to bring more wealth to Ogun state.

Chairman state chapter of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole said that the agreement was signed in the interest of the workers of the state after they considered its affordability and sustainability, saying that it would be a morale booster for the workers.