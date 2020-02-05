Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has promised to complete ongoing projects at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Secretariat in the state before the end of his tenure in 2022.



Obiano made the promise on Wednesday when Mr Kehinde Aremu, the state Coordinator of NYSC, paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia near Awka.

The governor also promised to donate 600 double bunk beds, 1,200 mattresses and bed sheets, as well as 3,000 modern conference chairs to equip the newly-constructed NYSC Anambra Orientation Camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu near Awka.



The governor assured the NYSC Coordinator that the remaining work at the Permanent Orientation camp at Umuawulu/Mbaukwu would be concluded before the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Orientation Camp programme.



He commended the work already done at the permanent secretariat site through communal efforts of NYSC staff members and management.



Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mr Aremu, said the visit was to express the gratitude of the staff and corps members over the state government’s welfare to the scheme.



Aremu listed some of the gestures to include the construction of a new orientation camp, relocation of the secretariat to a temporary site as well as regular payment of monthly allowances to corps members.



“These good gestures have made work and life easy and comfortable for us,” the coordinator said.

(NAN)