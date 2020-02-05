Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says his government will sustain the ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators for security and safety reasons.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu said as a responsible government, his administration will not fold its arms and allow security breaches in the state.

“Let me tell you about the ban which we just enforced. We will sustain the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, mainly because of security and safety reasons. Security and safety of citizens is paramount to any government.

“As a responsible government, we will not fold our arms and allow any security breach in the state. We will continue to ensure the safety of our people on all fronts.

“There have been reports of serious security breaches and safety concerns in areas where these operators ply. We had to respond to these concerns because life and safety matters to this government,” the governor declared.

He added that the state government places premium on the life of its citizens and will do everything within its powers to bring succour to them.

“Government will always place a high premium on the life of its citizens and as a responsible one we will always do everything within our powers to bring succour to them.

We have made available additional 65 buses to be deployed to various routes to cushion the effects of the inconveniences that may be experienced for now.

“We also intend to bring in additional buses which will further help cushion the effects of the current challenges. Government will do everything within its powers to ensure that Lagosians get the best. Be that as it may, as I have said, security and safety remain paramount in our plans for our people,” he said.

The governor promised more developmental programmes in other local governments and local council development areas, including Alimosho, Ajeromi, Ojo, Oto, Iba, Ifako-Ijaye, Ojokoro, Mushin, Oshodi and Isolo.

“There are other local governments which are not affected by this ban, as it is not a total or outright ban, but a restriction to certain areas in the state. Alimosho is a very big local government that can be exploited by these operators.

“Ifako-Ijaye is yet another which is open for business. Places such as Ojo, Otto and Iba are there for exploitation and operation by the operators” Gov. Sanwo-Olu stated.

He stressed that other areas within the cosmopolitan city which have not been affected by the ban include Ojokoro, Mushin, Oshodi and Isolo.

According to him, the operators should look for ways to tailor their operations within and around these places rather than focus on the restricted areas as government is not in any way thinking of rescinding its decision anytime soon.