Union suspends 6 exco members over shady land deal

An industrial crisis may be in the offing at the National Assembly as workers under the umbrella body of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, are set for a face-off with the management and political leadership over non-payment of the new minimum wage.

National Assembly

The union under the leadership of Sunday Sabiyi drew the battle line after a marathon Congress on Monday, 3rd of January, where six executive members of the association were also suspended over their alleged roles in the illegal sale of land belonging to the workers.

Copies of the draft communiqué where it gave a 21- day ultimatum to the National Assembly management and leadership to address the minimum wage issue of workers were supposed to be forwarded to the Senate president, Speaker of the House if Representatives and the Clerk to the National Assembly.

The workers are piqued by the refusal of management to pay the minimum wage as prescribed by law and as directed by a circular from the Ministry of Finance.

According to findings, it was learnt that the management had approved the minimum wage only for grades level 1-7, a development which did not go down well with the union, which insists that the new wage must be across board and not restricted to a set of workers or levels.