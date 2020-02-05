Serbian Milutin Sredojevic popularly known as Micho has been appointed as the new head coach of the Zambia national team on a two-year deal.

Zambia has been looking for a full-time coach since Sven Vandenbroeck’s contract was not renewed in March 2019 this coming after he failed to guide the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The post had attracted a lot of coaches in and outside Zambia but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) decided to settle on Micho who has been without a job since he left the Egyptian side Zamalek by mutual consent in December.

His first competitive games in charge will be 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers home and away against Botswana.

Zambia has made a poor start to its 2021 qualification campaign after losing to both Algeria and Zimbabwe; an outing that leaves them at the bottom of Group H.

Apart from the AFCON ambition, Micho’s other will be to ensure that the team makes it to their first world cup having been drawn in a group that has Tunisia, Mauritania, and Equatorial Guinea.

It will be the 50-year-old’s third national team in Africa having coached Rwanda and Uganda; the tactician having left the latter in 2017 where he led them to their first Nations Cup finals in 39 years.