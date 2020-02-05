A 25 year-old man, Samuel Imoh, who allegedly defiled a five-year-old girl, was on Wednesday arraigned at Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Imoh was brought before the court presided over by a Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, on one count charge of defilement.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court on Wednesday that the defendant had committed the offence on Jan. 26, by 7.00a.m., at No. 40, Akiti St., Okota area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the minor.

Uwadione noted that the alleged offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, adding that on conviction, the offence stipulated life imprisonment.

After listening to the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, in his ruling, ordered that the defendant be remand at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court.

The court however, adjourned the case till Feb. 26, 2020.