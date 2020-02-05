The Kwara Government on Wednesday launched a state-wide screening of women for breast and cervical cancer as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Cancer Day.

Dr Raji Razak, Kwara Commissioner for Health, who disclosed this in Ilorin said that the ministry had engaged experts to screen the women.

He said that activities lined up to commemorate the World Cancer Day would strengthen public awareness on the deadly disease.

The commissioner said that government’s action reflected its care for people’s health, adding that the Federal Ministry of Health also appealed to all state governments to mobilise resources for the enlightenment.

“About 24 million people are afflicted with cancer worldwide, with 12.5 per cent of deaths traced to the disease,’’ the commissioner said.

He said the ministry would soon begin radio programmes to enlighten the public on the causes of cancer and various prevention methods.

“Thanks to the governor’s approval, we are using the latest technology in the state for screening for breast and cervical cancer. Provisions have also been made to purchase latest equipment,” he said.

Dr Stephen Arigidi, Deputy Director, Medical Science and Training in the ministry, said most people are ignorant of the disease.

Arigidi said women of productive age are most prone to cervical and breast cancer, adding that it was always better for them to submit themselves for early screening and treatment in the case of early detection.