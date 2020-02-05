The Kebbi State Government on Wednesday said it has adopted proactive campaign strategies to enhance awareness creation on cancer to encourage early detection and treatment of the disease.

Mr Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser on Media to Gov. Atiku Bagudu, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi that the state government had set up a cancer registry and provided fund to facilitate treatment of the disease.

Sarki disclosed that the state government had also signed agreement with major drug firms to enhance access quality treatment of the disease.He added that about 62 patients accessed the N10 million Indigent Cancer Fund initiated by the state government.

The governor’s noted that the state had achieved feat in cancer control activities, saying additional programmes would be unveiled to enhance treatment of the disease .

“Indeed; the state has benefited from outstanding advocacy and activism on cancer by the wife of the governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, who is the Director of the Union for International Cancer Control.

“The chemotherapy ward set up at the Medical Centre is in the final stage of completion.

“The laboratory is also upgraded to diagnose cancer to check frequent travelling by patients to other places for treatment.

” An outstanding contract sums from the previous administration to the tune of N200 million has been paid to facilitate completion of radiology unit in Kalgo, procurement of equipment and completion of site preparation,” he said.

According to him, the gesture was part of the state government’s efforts to support cancer patients and enhance quality healthcare service delivery to the people.

He further commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the introduction of cancer treatment programmes designed to control the disease in the country.

(NAN)