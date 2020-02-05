The Kaduna State Government says it has awarded contracts for the execution of 118 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) projects in the health and education sectors.

Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, SDGs Coordinator in the state, who made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, said that most of the contractors have been mobilised to sites.

Mohammed explained that the projects would be executed under the state’s 2019 SDGs Conditional Grant Scheme Projects to accelerate the achievements of the goals in the state by 2030.

According to her, the central goal is to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth and transformation that would translate into substantial improvement in the quality of life of the people.

She said that in the health sector, 20 8-bed Health Clinics would be constructed and equipped; seven each in Kaduna North and Kaduna Central Senatorial Districts, and eight in Kaduna South Senatorial District.

She added that a hand pump borehole and 4-cubicle VIP toilets would also be constructed in each of the facilities.

In the education sector, the coordinator said that hand pump boreholes would be constructed in 29 schools; nine each in Kaduna North and Kaduna Central, and 11 in Kaduna South.

She also said that 4-cubicle VIP toilets would also be constructed in the schools along with the supply of pupils and teacher’s furniture.

“If you add up, it will give you over 118 projects comprised of 20 8-bed health clinics, 49 hand pump boreholes, 49 VIP toilets, excluding supply of furniture and procurement of equipment.

“The benefiting communities were selected based on need after assessment visits in partnership with Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“The projects, which will be completed within eight weeks will significantly increase access to quality healthcare and education services, and improve sanitation and hygiene in benefiting communities,” she said.