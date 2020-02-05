Nigerian students at the University of Arkansas on Saturday held an event that gave University of Arkansas and the American host community the opportunity to experience the National Youth Service Corps program (NYSC).

The National Youth Service Corps is a scheme set up by the Nigerian government in 1973 to involve Nigerian graduates in nation building and integration mostly for the reconciliation, reconstruction, and rebuilding of the nation after the civil war

The National Youth Service Corps program is one year program for graduates of universities and polytechnics.

Nigerian students reenacting the NYSC experience at the University of Arkansas

According to a post by Nnamdi Ezike @iamendee on Wednesday the students re-enacted the NYSC experience with camp drills, mammy market, parades etc.

Passing out parade pic.twitter.com/1t8LjAOIi0 — Nnamdi Ezike (@iamendee) February 4, 2020