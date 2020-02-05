A former Majority Leader of Ogun House of Assembly, Mr Yinka Mafe, is dead.

Mafe died on Tuesday night, same day he marked his 46th birthday.

Mafe, a member of the Seventh and Eighth Assemblies in the state, was said to have complained of chest pain on Tuesday night and died shortly after.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday, described the death of Mafe as “shocking and painful “.

Oluomo further described Mafe as “a vibrant and courageous lawmaker”.

The speaker said that the state had lost a rare gem and a politician per excellence, adding that he would forever be remembered for his service to his people and indeed humanity.

Oluomo commiserated with the bereaved family, praying God to grant him eternal rest.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Mafe’s death as “shocking”.

The party, in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, on Wednesday, said APC had lost a vibrant lawmaker and consummate entrepreneur known for his outspokenness.

“While commiserating with the wife, children, the entire family members of the deceased and indeed, the people of Sagamu I state constituency, the APC prays that God will give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the statement said.

(NAN)