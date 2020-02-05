Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has warned newly recruited officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) against corruption and uncivilised conducts.

READ ALSO: No going back on commercial motorcycles, tricycle ban- Sanwo-Olu



Sanwo-Olu gave the warning during Passing Out Parade of the 1,017 newly recruited LASTMA officers on Thursday in Lagos.

The governor urged the officers to carry out their operations with high sense of commitment, dedication and integrity to ensure free flow of traffic in the state for economic development.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our administration’s policy of zero tolerance for corruption in any form.

” Corruption is not limited to extortion or financial inducement. Indiscipline in office, harassment of citizens will also be frowned at.

“Any unnecessary action that is taken against the citizens will also not be encouraged. So, let us be civil, let us be firm and be decisive.

“Do not leave any room for the public to doubt your integrity, your honesty and your commitment to traffic management,” he warned.

Sanwo-Olu said that the government would be monitoring the new cadet officers to become the new face of a better, reformed and ready to work LASTMA officers in the state.

He said: “I am very proud that we all are witnessing the passing out parade of the 1,017 members of the Course 10 of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

“This is an encouraging reminder of the progress Lagos has made in the journey towards resolving vehicular traffic management in the state.

” I urge you therefore to see your recruitment as opportunity to serve and contribute to the economic development of Lagos.

“You must be able to see a clear connection between the work you do on the daily basis and the economic productivity and prosperity of Lagosians.

“When you successfully ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce travel time, what you are doing is ensuring that valuable hours that would have been lost in traffic jams is redirected to productive work,” he said.

He said that there were rooms for Lagos to grow even though the state remained, by far, Nigeria’s largest economy and one of the largest in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu added that LASTMA’s work was very important and crucial to the development of the state, urging that nothing should undermine their commitment to the “excellent job that you are doing”.

“You have been given an opportunity to serve the people of Lagos State to the best of your ability, and this opportunity must be seen as a privilege.

” Let me assure you that our administration will continue to support you with the tools and motivation that you require to enhance your performance.

“Your welfare and safety will continue to remain a priority for our administration,” he added.

He said that the state traffic management and multimodal transportation system had been designed to ease the movement of people, good and service across the state.

According to him, the state government is committed to enhance water and rail transportation in order to eliminate road traffic issues in the state.

He said that about 600 high and small capacity buses will join the fleet of buses in the state soon to bring about immediate relieve to commuters.

Sanwo-Olu said that the recent enforcement of law restricting operations of motorcycles and tricycles in the state was not intended to inflict pains on the people.

“This policy was well thought out, was conceived and implemented in the best interest and welfare and safety of Lagosians at mind.

“We will continue to roll out other palliative measures in the interim and on the medium and long term basis that will cushion the effect of some of these changes,” he added.

He said that contractors working on various roads and junctions improvement sites had been told to speed up work and deliver within the time frame set for them.

Also speaking, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, Commissioner for Transportation, said that the recruitment was coming when the services of LASTMA was needed most in the state.

Oladeinde, who noted that transportation impacted directly to the growth and development of any economy, tasked the officers on commitment, dedication and discipline in the line of duty.

In his remarks, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, General Manager of LASTMA, reminded the new recruits of the huge job ahead and that Lagosians were expecting them to go extra mile in resolving traffic bottlenecks.

Oduyoye urged the officers not drag the authority in the mud by yielding to any temptation of indulging in corruption practices or anything that could bring disrespect to LASTMA.

NAN reports that the event had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, top government functionaries and appointees, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, among others.