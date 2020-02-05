A Board Member of the Reach Care Foundation, Dr Nandul Durfa is calling on all health care workers to prevent person-to-person transmission of Lassa fever.

Dr. Durfa noted that inappropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks and poor IPC practices, increase the risk of person to person transmission of Lassa fever.

“Some other risk factors that can lead to health care worker infection include Doctors, nurses and other health workers providing direct patient care without standard precautions.

‘’Take advantage of the new “Veslex protective Apparel” which is a fabric used in hospitals globally and has proven to be highly repellent fluid barrier, durable antimicrobial effective against a board spectrum of organisms and posses superior technology that also work moisture away from the body to ensure wearers comfort’’.

Dr Durfur added that vertex which has just been introduced in Nigeria is capable of protecting health workers who are exposed to infections in the cause of performing their duties.

He called on the Ministry of Health and other related health institutions across the country should take advantage of the product to avoid fire brigade approach.

Lassa fever is a major public health challenge in West Africa, with Nigeria bearing the highest burden. It is an acute viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) caused by the Lassa virus.

Nigerians are advised to report all suspected cases of Lassa fever to the Local Government Area Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO). They are the first link to response and care for Lassa fever cases in Nigeria.