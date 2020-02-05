Former Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri has left Serie A side Torino by mutual consent, with Moreno Longo brought in as his replacement.

Mazzarri leaves Torino after two years in charge with the club in 12th place in Serie A, 11 points above the drop zone.

Pressure had begun to mount after Mazzarri’s side lost 7-0 at home to Atalanta just over a week ago, and they were then beaten 4-0 at the weekend by relegation-threatened Lecce.

A club statement read: “The President Urbano Cairo and the coach Walter Mazzarri, after an in-depth analysis on the set of situations that have now arisen, shared the decision to end the professional relationship early.

“The club wishes to thank the coach and all of his staff for the commitment, fairness, and professionalism shown in these last two years.”

The appointment of Longo, a former Torino player, follows a run of four straight defeats in all competitions and will be his second managerial position in Serie A, having previously managed Frosinone.

Marrazzi, who led Torino to a seventh-place finish last season, previously managed Premier League side Watford during the 2016/17 season.