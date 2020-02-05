A 33-year-old truck driver, Koker Ehieni, who allegedly stole and damaged his employer’s truck worth N16 million, on Wednesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ehieni, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on unlawful damage and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Mr C. C. Onwumere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 19, at Alausa, Ikeja in Lagos.

He said that the defendant unlawfully damaged the truck with registration number AGL 556 XR, belonging to the complainant, one Kingsley Ukwu.

Onwumere said that the defendant stole the truck but was caught on the way.

He said that the offences contravened sections 339 (2), 340 and 406 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ehieni, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. B. Are, granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relative to the defendant and both sureties must be gainfully employed.

Are adjourned the case until Feb. 26, for further mention.