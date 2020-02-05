A detained policeman, simply identified as Eze, has committed suicide, at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti in Yaba.

The policeman, who was attached to Dangote Factory, had allegedly shot dead a young man, prompting his arrest and detention at SCIID cell.

The murder case against Eze was still been investigated at the Homicide Section of SCIID, before he hanged himself in the early hours of Wednesday.

A source at SCIID, has it that Eze hanged himself in a secluded part of the cell, “ It was his cellmates who woke up this morning, and saw his dead body that started shouting. It was obvious he made sure all his cellmates were asleep before taking the drastic step,” the source said.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, was called to confirm the incident, but he did not respond.

A text message was also sent to Bala, but he was yet to respond as at the time of filing in this report.