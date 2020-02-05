Money in bags, conveyed in NAHCO bus, as firm dissociates self from loot

Uncovers warehouse with Pangolin Scales worth over N10bn

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), on Tuesday, disclosed that the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Command of the organisation intercepted $8,065,612 million equivalent to N2, 929,685,309.79 billion at the airport in 20 sealed wraps.

Ali during a media briefing held in Lagos, said that the dollars loaded in six big `bagco’ bags were packed in a coaster bus belonging to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and was intercepted at the airport tarmac.

He added that one suspect, the driver of the bus, Chimezie Okonkwo, was arrested and taken into custody with the intercepted consignment.

According to him, his visit on Tuesday was connected to one of the critical roles Customs play as an agency that acts as the watchdog of national economic security.

“We all know that countries of the world prosper through international trade. The era of globalisation has brought about an explosion in the exchange of goods and services across our borders.

“Its complexities and time sensitiveness has led to developments in the international financial system that guarantee safe, secured and fast cross border platforms for payment of goods and services.

“While provisions are made for various forms of international electronic transfers, exceptions are made for those who prefer to travel across borders with cash and other monetary instruments.

“When this option is used, those who carry physical cash across the borders are obliged by law to make declaration of such movement once the value is above the approved threshold,” he said.

He pointed that currently the value of the threshold in Nigeria was the equivalent of $10,000 and above.

He therefore said that all travelers in and out of Nigeria, must declare any physical cash in excess of this threshold of $10,000 or equivalent of other currencies or monetary instruments.

The Customs boss said that question was often asked, why customs or any agency of government need to know if a private person or company was taking out monies for their personal business ‘out of the country.

He noted that it was for the reason that illegal criminal activities like international terrorism, drug smuggling, and arms proliferation are financed by illicit cash movements outside the recognised financial systems.

He added that proceeds from other criminal activities like corrupt enrichments from public treasury are similarly siphoned out of the country in cash.

“To enforce compliance with the monitoring of cross border cash movement, registers are maintained at all approved points of entry and exit, where voluntary declarations are recorded and maintained.

“The declarations are then followed up by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ascertain any possible link between the cash movers and criminal networks.

“At the Murtala Mohammed Airport, the command put in place additional measures to monitor the implementation of the anti-money laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing operation.

“These measures include surveillance at the arrival and departure halls, increased patrols at the tarmac and cultivation of intelligence around its area of responsibility,” he said.

Ali said that siting on such credible information, the command operatives at about 1200 hrs on January16 intercepted illegal movement of foreign currency at the ‘E’ wing of the Tarmac.

He said that on January 18, an inventory of the consignment was taken, and was witnessed by representatives of the Directorate of State Security, Customs Intelligence Unit, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing Unit, Customs Police and the suspect.

He added that at the end of the inventory taking, a total number of 20 sealed wraps were opened, counted, re-seated and re-wrapped under Video coverage from the beginning of the exercise to the end.

He pointed that the total intercepted stood at $8,065, 612 (Eight Million, Sixty-Five amount in Thousand, Six hundred and twelve Dollars only).

Ali said that the consignment remains in safe custody, while preliminary investigations had commenced on the seizure, adding that the media would be updated as the investigations unfold.

He appealed to Nigerian travellers and those in business to declare any cash with them if they chose to carry such, adding that the threshold still remains $10,000.

Also commenting, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, the Customs Comptroller of MMIA Command, said that since the command was created in August 2019, it had recorded lots of improvements and vowed that it would not relent in its efforts at cleansing the country.

“The management of Customs wanted a better patrol of our airport to ensure laws are followed as regards international travels. One of our intelligence led to the discovery of the latest seizure at the airport.”

Meanwhile, the management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has denied ownership of the over $8 million, intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport , Ikeja.

According to a statement by NAHCO, the organisation has no connection whatsoever with the intercepted foreign currency, which was seized on January 16, 2020.

Recall that the Customs Comptroller General (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), had earlier briefed journalists on the seizure, saying the monies which were loaded in six bags, were packed in a NAHCO bus driven by one Chimezie Okonkwo.

The statement by the company reads: “Our attention has been brought to a press conference earlier today (Tuesday) by the Comptroller – General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hammed Alli (rtd), to the effect that a vehicle belonging to NAHCO was intercepted with some cash in foreign currencies as it conveyed the money to an aircraft at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“We wish to state unequivocally that NAHCO as an organisation has no connection whatsoever with this alleged act. The Company has initiated contact with the Nigerian Customs Service’ hierarchy to provide it with details of this incident.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, NAHCO will cooperate with all regulators, agencies and other stakeholders in not only finding out the truth about this unfortunate incident, but also rooting out malpractices in the sector.

“The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company does not condone irresponsible and criminal behaviour. The Company takes seriously the trust of its esteemed clients, partners and other stakeholders, both local and international, and will do everything to protect that trust.”

In a related development, the Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, has uncovered a criminal hideout, located at Isheri Estate, Lagos, where 2x20ft containers stacked with 147 Bags of Pangolin Scales, worth over N10.2 billion was recovered.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), disclosed this at a media briefing in Lagos on Tuesday.

Pangolins or scaly anteaters are mammals of the order Pholidota and the scales, like rhino horn, have no proven medicinal value, yet they are used in traditional Chinese medicine to help with ailments ranging from lactation difficulties to arthritis.

The scales are typically dried and ground up into powder, which may be turned into a pill.

Ali said that Nigeria, as a signatory to CITES (Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species), categorises this species under absolute prohibition; therefore, its importation or trade is illegal globally.

“It is my pleasure to brief you again on the recent gains of Nigeria Customs Service anti-smuggling operations.

“On January 19, the roving team of the NCS, Federal Operations Unit, while on credible intelligence, uncovered an abandoned warehouse at Isheri Estate, Lagos, where 2x20ft containers were stacked.

“The containers were immediately evacuated to the premises of FOU Zone A, Ikeja, where physical examination revealed 147 sacks weighing 9,504.1kg of pangolin scales worth N10,264,428,000.00,” he said.

Ali said that the pangolin would be handed over to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency.

He said that the service also seized a total number of 3,067 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice (50kg), 3,722 of 25 litres and 1,040 of 4.73 litres of foreign vegetable oil and 14 units of exotic vehicles.

The comptroller-general listed other items seized as: 575 pieces of used tyres, 703 cartons of foreign poultry products, 543 jerry cans of petroleum products and 416 bales of used clothing, among others.

He said that the items had a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N303, 244,066.00, making a cumulative duty paid value of N10, 567,672,066 within the month under review, January 7 to February 3.

The NCS boss said that the seizures underscore the determination of the service to enforce all laws relating to importation and exportation of goods, thereby contributing to the economy, security and wellbeing of every Nigerian.

He commended the Ag. Comptroller, FOU ‘A’, DC Usman Yahaya, and other members of the unit for a job well done,”considering the fact that he took over barely a month ago.’’

Ali appealed to all well meaning Nigerians to support the service with information that could assist in discharging its statutory responsibilities in the interest of the nation.

“The borders are closed but not sealed and our men cannot be everywhere. These criminals go through creeks and various means to bring these items into the country.

“If they succeed in crossing the border and into Lagos, we will still go after them, and we are not relenting in our duty to stop smuggling into the country,” he said.