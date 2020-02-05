An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Wednesday remanded a 19-year-old unemployed man, Usman Kaana, at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, for allegedly stealing a tricycle valued at N665, 000.

Kaana, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the public peace.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

The Magistrate, Miss M. F. Onamusi, who ordered his remand, adjourned the case until Feb. 6, for review of facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Godspower Ehizoba, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offences on Dec. 31, 2019, at about 10:00 a.m., at New Market, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Ehizoba said that the defendant presented himself to the Complainant, one Daniel Sabastine, as a member of the state’s task-force in charge of tricycle riders.

“The defendant seized the complainant’s tricycle valued at N665, 000 and converted it to his personal use.

“The defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace,” Ehizoba said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened sections 168 (d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at a correctional centre.