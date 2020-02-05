The Ebonyi Government has inaugurated an Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee as a proactive step to checkmate the outbreak of the dreaded Coronavirus in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, stated this in a statement in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Ugbala, who heads the committee, stated that all major entry points into Ebonyi would henceforth be under medical surveillance, while all returnees and expatriates would undergo medical screening with a two-week follow-up.

“The state government has therefore established screening check-points at Ishielu: Ebonyi/Enugu border, Nwezenyi: Ebonyi/Ogoja, Ikom (Cross River) border and Abaomege: Ebonyi/Itigidi, Ugeb (Cross River) border.

“The screening check-points are also established at Nguzu-Edda: Ebonyi/Abriba, Ohafia (Abia) border, Mile 2: Ishiagu/Uturu (Abia) border and Umunaga: Mpu (Enugu) border,” the statement further stated.

He also stated that the governor had directed him to procure seven utility vans and seven buses to be deployed to all the six entrance and exit points into the state, including the treatment centre at the Unity Square, Abakaliki.

He explained that the deadly virus was harboured by wild and farm animals and transmitted through air.

“It causes fever, cough and breathing difficulties and spreads from animals to humans and from an infected person to another.

“The public is urged to improve on personal and environmental hygiene, regularly drink water, observe regular hand washing and use of stabilisers, among other health practices.

“People should avoid unprotected contact with wild animals, steam their meats thoroughly, temporarily avoid oversees travel, among other safety practices,” the statement added.

The SSG directed that returnees and expatriates, who had fever, cough and breathing difficulties, should report at the Rapid Response Team at the treatment centre.

“They must report at the entry points for documentation and surveillance as public institutions, eateries, hotels, banks, markets, worship centers, among others, are to adhere strictly to this policy response to the outbreak.

“The state governor assures the people of his commitment to public health safety and more developmental strides in the state,” the statement further stated.

(NAN)