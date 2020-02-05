Still angered by the renewed killings in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau state, Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday reiterated that the dark days of pain, tears, and sorrow will never be allowed to return to the state.

Emphasizing on the killings that has almost truncated his peace efforts, Gov. Lalong said: “The unfortunate events of last month in Kulben, Kombun District in Mangu Local Government Area as well as that of Kwatas in Bokkos Local Government Area which claimed over 30 precious lives of innocent citizens with many injured and properties destroyed, is most unfortunate and a bitter pill to swallow.”

The governor stated this at the stakeholders peace and security community dialogue held at the Government House, Jos.

Speaking while delivering his keynote address with the theme: “Domestication of community policing in Plateau state: Exploring indigenous options,” Gov. Lalong said the forum was organized to bring forward practical and proactive measures that will address the various unacceptable attacks.

“The dialogue seeks to explore ways towards undertaking a holistic overview of the prevailing security challenges in the State, with specific reference to a community policing model that can better respond to public safety and security,” he stated.

Read Also: Plateau attacks: Police confirm 26 persons killed, 190 houses destroyed

He further reiterated his commitment to fish out the killers of Mangu, Bokkos Local Government Area, adding that “I have told security agencies that the killers must be fished out at all costs because government will no longer take excuses of unknown gunmen who kill and maim at will.”