Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Wednesday swore in Alhaji Ladan Salihu as the new Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi.

According to reports, other appointees sworn in by Mohammed included; Alhaji Garba Dahiru as a Commissioner and Hajiya Amina Muhammad as Special Adviser, Social Investment Programme/Focal Person.

Dahiru’s portfolio however, is yet to be announced.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, the governor said that all the three appointees occupied very important offices in his administration.

“The Chief of Staff is the engine room of the administration; a commissioner is a veritable representative of the governor and the deputy governor in a particular MDA where he would be posted.

“Needless to say that a Special Adviser, Social Investment has come to occupy a position of so much importance under the administration.

“It is not an initiative of the state only, but it is an initiative of the Federal Government which requires a knowledgeable, credible and highly versatile person for that office,” Mohammed said.

He charged them to make a change and support the government in ensuring quality living for the people.

He urged them to remain highly focused and maintain the spirit of team work, to enable the government discharge all its campaign promises without any compromise.

NAN recalls that Salihu, who was the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, was appointed the Chief of Staff by the governor on Jan. 27, when the former Chief of Staff, Mr Abubakar Kari, resigned voluntarily.

Speaking on behalf of others, the new Chief of Staff pledged that the appointees would work diligently and tirelessly, and with the fear of God, in discharging their assigned responsibilities.