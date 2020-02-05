By Chioma Joseph

A clash between motorcycle and tricycle sellers, operators and policemen at the Iyana – Ipaja area of Lagos, has left several persons injured, while a school girl is said to be battling for survival, after been hit by a stray bullet.



Police

It was gathered that police operatives had attempted to stop motorcycle and tricycle sellers, as well as operators, who had taken to the streets of Iyana – Ipaja in mass, to protest the ban on the use of motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, and Tricycle, also known as Keke.



The said protesters blocked major roads, burning tyres and chanting songs. The protest turned violent and confrontational shortly after the police intervened.

Shege-Ka-Fasa: Northern Nigeria Security Outfit Launched

However, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala said the case of the clash was not tied to a protest, saying operatives of the Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences had impounded 86 motorcycles and tricycles, at the Aboru area of Iyana-Ipaja.

Bala said minutes after the enforcement operation, hoodlums in large number, advanced to Iyana Ipana roundabout, Alaguntan junction and Aboru junction, attacking police officers on duty.



He further stated that a police Inspector Salifu Umar was injured and 34 suspects had so far been arrested.



In a statement issued on the matter, the PPRO said : “ The Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences and some teams of Police Officers carried out enforcement on restrictions of Motorcycles and Tricycles at Aboru area, where 86 Motorcycles were impounded. The riders of the impounded Motorcycles and thugs in large number, advanced to Iyana – Ipaja roundabout, Alaguntan junction and Aboru junction, where they attacked policemen on duty.



“ One Inspector Salifu Umar was injured by the hoodlums but no life was lost in the attack. The injured Inspector was rushed to hospital and he is responding to treatment.



One LASTMA vehicle and two Neighbourhood Watch patrol bicycles were burnt by the hoodlums. The windscreen of a police patrol vehicle was also damaged. Reinforcement was sent to the affected areas by the Command Headquarters and the situation was brought under control.”



Bala said the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the attack on Police Officers, and has vowed that the perpetrators of the act will face the full weight of the law.

“ The 34 suspects arrested will be charged to court soon,” Bala said.

ReplyReply allForward