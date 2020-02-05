The police on Wednesday arraigned six men before a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing 93 iron pipes valued at N279, 000.

Prosecuting counsel, Peter Ejike, said the defendants: Bashiru Adamu, 24, Aminu Hamza, 20, Abba Nasiru, 21, Chuks Onuoha, 49, Salisu Ashiru, 18, and Kenneth Okoye, 48, conspired to commit the offence.

Ejike said that the defendants, all of Jabi and Karmo areas, Abuja, on Jan. 23, conspired and trespassed into the Police Service Commission site and stole 93 pieces of iron pipes valued at N279, 000.

He said that one Olugbamiya, the complainant, reported the case at the Karmo Police Station.

Ejike said that during police investigation, the said pipes were recovered from the defendants.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 99, 348, 319 and 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs Sharon Tanko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 31 for hearing.