The police on Wednesday arraigned two brothers, who allegedly beat up their neighbour, in a Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna.

Adamu, 35 and Abdullahi Yusuf, 29, who reside in Kawo area of Kaduna, are charged with three counts of assault, intentional insult and intimidation.

The prosecution counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 29 in Kawo.

He said that the complainant, Mohammed Isah, reported at the Sabon Gari Police Station, Kaduna that Adamu and Abdulahi beat him up during an altercation.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 240, 399 and 397 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Umar Ibrahim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the matter untill March 3 for hearing.