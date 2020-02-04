A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, on Tuesday said there was need for Nigerians to unite in the fight against the cancer in the country.

In a statement in Lagos to commemorate World Cancer Day celebration, the Lagos lawmaker emphasised the need to act tactfully against the terminal disease.

Our correspondent reports that February 4 every year is World Cancer Day to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment.

Yishawu, who is Chairman House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, said the World Cancer Day was one singular initiative under which the entire world could unite in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

He said: “The World Cancer Day aims to save millions from preventable deaths each year by raising awareness for governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease.

“Apart from the fact that government is making effort to provide modern equipment in various hospitals, Nigerians need to become aware of habits that, repeated over time, can lead to cancer”

Yishawu also prayed for divine intervention in the lives of those suffering from the disease.

The lawmaker advised that people living with cancer should not see it as a death sentence as when there is life, there is hope.