Abuja – Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it is aware that many Chinese nationals are expected to return to Nigeria after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Coronavirus: China committed to safeguarding lives of Nigerians, others – Envoy

Also expected back are Nigerian business travelers, who travel to China regularly.

The centre said in what it called “What You Need to Know about Novel Coronavirus”, that even though World Health Organisation (WHO), had not placed any travel restrictions following the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China, safety measures had been put in place to protect the health of Nigerians.

The NCDC indicated that the Chinese Government had extended the Lunar New Year holiday and put in place other measures to dissuade Chinese from traveling out of China as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Such measures include ensuring that passengers traveling from Wuhan, China, are screened on exit to prevent the exportation of the virus.

NCDC said it was also coordinating a multi-sectorial technical group to assess and manage the risk of importation to Nigeria, as well as making preparations for early detection and response.

The Port Health Services unit of Federal Ministry of Health had heightened automated thermal screening at points of entry, while travelers from China were questioned on if they were feeling unwell and their travel history.

The centre advised travelers from China, who showed no symptoms on arrival, but had fever and cough within 14 days of arrival in Nigeria, to report immediately to NCDC on 0800-970000-10.

As at Jan. 28, 2020, 4,593 confirmed cases and 106 deaths of the novel coronavirus were reported to WHO from 15 countries, but no confirmed case of the virus was from Africa.

Meanwhile, the centre has advised Nigerians to remain calm and protect themselves by:

• Washing hands regularly with soap under running water.

• Covering mouth and nose properly with a handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing, or cough into the elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

• Avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

• Avoiding self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when one experiences any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

• Healthcare workers should observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and to take a travel history. (NAN)