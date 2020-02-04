A Nigerian tourism investor, Mr Adeyanju Lipede, has acquired a $700,000 luxury ship for leisure sea cruise to boost water tourism and explore the country’s beautiful waterways.

Lipede, who is also the owner of Hi-Impact Planet, an amusement park in Lagos, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday at Hi-Impact Cruise, Onikan Lagos.

“The ship, with 500-700 seating capacity, can take tourists round our beautiful waterways within the space of four hours.

“This is to encourage families to experience boat cruise in a different way; the ship is beautifully fitted for the comfort of the tourists,” he said.

Lipede said in trying to explore the waterways, the ship would be available for destination weddings, luxury cruises, birthdays, conferences, club parties and corporate organisations use.

He said that the ship, with the customised name, “EUGENE1″, was a passenger ship built in Turkey in 2017 and acquired in 2019, and would be ready to commence operations during this year’s Easter celebration.

“The ship is 39.15 meters long, 10 meters wide and 12 meters high, with 10 tones water capacity and 10,000 litres diesel capacity.

Coronavirus: China committed to safeguarding lives of Nigerians, others – Envoy

“All safety mechanisms are in place, rescue boat, life jackets and all,” said Lipede, who’s also Chief Executive Officer, Solutions Media and Infotech.

According to him, this is to ensure that Nigerians minimise the rate at which they travel out of the country mainly for boat cruise.

He said that this initiative was in tune with the Federal Government and Lagos State Government’s plan to explore tourism as an alternative revenue spinner to oil.

“In 2013 we came up with the Hi-Impact Amusement Park to cater for kids; this time, we are looking at exploring our waterways to boost water tourism,” he said.

Lipede commended National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for their support so far.

He urged the federal government to consider creating an enabling environment for investors and give rebate to investors to enhance the ease of doing business policy.

“Government needs to understand the multiplier effect of tourism on the nation’s economy and every tourism investor need to be compensated with rebate.

“I have been running the amusement park and other tourism businesses for years now, I have not defaulted in terms of paying taxes and dues and I have not enjoyed any rebate from government.

“Some rebate should be enjoyed by investors to encourage us; what I am doing now is rubbing off on the country positively because we are beautifying our shores,” he said.