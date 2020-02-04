The Chairman, Kokona Local Government council of Nasarawa State, Mr Saidu Kurki, has urged farmers and herdsmen in Garaku community to co-exist peacefully and tolerate one another for development to thrive.

Kurki gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Garaku, Kokona Local Government area.

According to him, peace is necessary for development to thrive in any society, hence the need for the farmers and herdsmen to embrace one another and be one another’s keeper.

“No society or nation will experience speedy development in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion.

“I am using this opportunity to call on residents in this area, especially, farmers and herdsmen, to co-exist peacefully in the interest of development of the local government,” he said.

Kurki also said that the local government had achieved a lot in terms of infrastructural development, following the local government financial autonomy.

He said the council had constructed a legislative quarters, installed a two-kilometre solar light and purchased vehicles for security agencies to ensure they did their work well, among others.

Kurki said that the council had also constructed drainage systems along Garaku/Abuja highway and a kilometer road in Garaku to boost transport system and the socio-economic activities of the people.

He said that the local government financial autonomy had made it possible for the council to pay workers’ salary absolutely and embark on other key projects.

The chairman called for the continued support of the residents to his administration to enhance his success.