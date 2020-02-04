Factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, has expressed shock at reports making the rounds that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila is plotting to suspend him.

His reaction is coming on the heels of reports that the House may soon consider the report of its committee on ethics and privileges, which it was learnt recommended the suspension of Rep. Chida and three others for parading themselves as PDP House caucus leaders.

The three other House members facing the suspension axe are, Rep. Chukwuka Onyema, Rep. Ajibola Muraino and Rep. Yakubu Barde.

Rep. Chinda in his reaction however, expressed optimism that the speaker would not succumb to pressures from forces within and outside the House to suspend him for playing his role as leader of the main opposition party, given that he and members of his faction have been in talks with the speaker.

“We have met with the speaker and had some frank and amiable discussions. I am shocked to hear that this issue is resonating. I don’t think the speaker will concede to suspending us from the House for signing and asking that the constitution of the Supreme Court panel to hear the presidential petition should follow the laid down precedent of seniority or speaking on behalf of the PDP caucus of the House. No, the speaker won’t do that.

“The speaker won’t even push for suspension of a member from parliament for any reason whatsoever, talk less of a cooked up, flimsy and hollow reason.

“The speaker is very knowledgeable in parliamentary practice and a lawyer; he knows it’s unconstitutional to suspend an elected member and he has stood against it in the past, I don’t think he will change his stand now,” the lawmaker from Rivers state declared.

The PDP House caucus leader however, urged his other colleagues facing the suspension threat to prepare for eventualities bearing in mind the intrigues and horse-trading in the politics of the House.

He also added that in the event that it happens, the suspension will amount to suppression of individual opinion of lawmakers thus, setting a bad precedent.

“Anyway from hindsight and the level of horse-trading in politics and the House in particular, I advise my other three colleagues to brace up for the worst.

“If we are suspended via a majority vote in the House, then I pity the parliament and parliamentarians because it means no member will have an independent opinion anymore. A bad precedent would have been set,” Rep. Chinda added.

He further noted that the suspension if announced will be unconstitutional and will not stand the test of legal scrutiny.

