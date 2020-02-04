Plateau State Police Command has said that 26 persons were killed and 190 houses completely razed down in recent attacks on some communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of the state.

ASP Ubah Ogaba, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command confirmed the figure in a statement on Monday in Jos.

According to him, the command wishes to clear the air on the actual number of persons killed and properties destroyed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that from January 26 to January 28, some communities were under siege by some attackers with many residents killed, scores injured and houses razed down.

The communities include Kwatas, Sabon Barki, Marish, and Chenget in Bokkos and Marish community in Mangu Local Government Areas.

“The command wishes to set the records straight in view of the recent attacks in Bokkos and Mangu from Januart 26 to Jannaury 28.

“In the attacks, 14 persons were killed in Kwatas, four at Sabon Barki, three at Marish and one at Changet in Bokkos, this makes it 22 persons killed in Bokkos

“Also, four persons were killed at Marish in Mangu. This makes the total persons killed in the two areas 26.

“Arising from the attacks also, 190 houses were set ablaze and these include 123 houses belonging to the natives and 67 owned by the Fulanis,’’ he said.

Ogaba explained that 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the attacks, adding that they included Fulani Ardos and community leaders.

He said the suspects had been moved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, for further investigation.

The PPRO called on members of the public with useful information that would lead to more arrests on the attacks to avail it to the security agencies.