Alhaji Sani Bala, the Permanent Secretary, Nasarawa State Ministry of Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, has urged religious leaders to always preach peace to their followers for national development to thrive.

Bala made the call on Tuesday in Lafia while hosting a Qur’anic Committee from Wamba Local Government Area of the state.

He said that if religious leaders preached peace sermons and shunned sentiments, it would go a long way in ensuring permanent peace and harmonious living among Nigerians.

The permanent secretary who underscored the significant roles of religious leaders in nation building, urged them not to relent in their efforts at preaching the truth to their followers and other Nigerians .

” I want to commend you for the visit and to assure you of my readiness to support your programmes to succeed.

” Your roles in nation building cannot be overemphasised, especially in the area of peace promotion.

” It is in view of this that I want to urge you and other clerics to continue to preach peace message at all times to your followers.

Bala urged the committee to be up and doing in ensuring the success of Qur’anic competition in the area.

He also urged the members and other people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Ustaz Shuaibu Yunusa, said the visit was to seek the support of the permanent secretary in ensuring the success of Qur’anic competition in the area.