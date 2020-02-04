An NGO, Save the Children International has trained 3, 000 youth in Gombe, to enable them to make positive decisions on sex and reproductive health issues.

The Project Director, Mrs Modupe Taiwo, stated this at the distribution of economic strengthening equipment to the graduates of the programme on Monday in Gombe. Taiwo disclosed that the youth were trained under its health project tagged: “Reaching and Empowering Adolescents to make Informed Choice for Health (REAC)”. She said the project initiated in 2018; focused at providing adolescents with information on their sexual and reproductive health as well as gender relationships. Taiwo added that the project was designed to expose the youth to topical issues and build their capacity to make informed decision, challenge gender discrimination and inequalities.

The director noted that the youth were set to build self confidence to speak out against human right violations in their communities and the world at large. “Save the Children also support adolescents acquired vocational skill to enable them setup their businesses,” she said. Taiwo revealed that the organization would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Gombe State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to enhance youth empowerment programmes. According to her, the beneficiaries were drawn from Dukku and Balanga Local Government Areas of the state, adding that the programme would continue to further entrench collaborations and sustainability of the REACH project.

“The government should also create a platform through the children parliament to interface with children and hear their views, in this regard support for citizens and welfare will become more robust,” she added. Also speaking, Mrs Naomi Joel, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, assured that the beneficiaries would ensure effective utilization of the items. She called on the organization to expand the scope of the programme to other local government councils to enhance participation in the state. Dailytimes reports that the items distributed include chemicals for pomade making, room freshener and sewing machines, among others.