Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has been allocated the No 25 shirt at Manchester United; the shirt having been left vacant after the departure of Antonio Valencia in the summer.

Ighalo was a shock deadline day signing for the Red Devils, who moved late to snap up the striker on a six-month loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old landed in Manchester on Sunday and is set to know more about his new teammates during the side’s winter break in Marbella-Spain.

He will hope to hit the ground running for the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s who travel to Stamford Bridge on February 17 before his club travelling to Belgium to take Club Brugge. His home debut will be against his former employers Watford FC February 23.

Ighalo is not new to the number as he had worn the same during his spell with Laliga side Granda.

United previous wearers of the Number 25 jersey include Nick Powell, Danny Simpson, David Jones, Quinton Fortune and Jordi Cruyff.