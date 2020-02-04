By Chioma Joseph

The management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has denied ownership of the over $8 million, intercepted by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport , Ikeja.



According to a statement by NAHCO, the organisation has no connection whatsoever with the intercepted foreign currency, which was seized on January 16, 2020.



Recall that the Customs Comptroller General(CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (retd), had earlier briefed journalists on the seizure, saying the monies which were loaded in six bags, were packed in a NAHCO bus, driven by one Chimezie Okonkwo.

The statement by the company reads: “ Our attention has been brought to a press conference earlier today by the Comptroller – General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Col. Hammed Alli (rtd) to the effect that a vehicle belonging to NAHCO was intercepted with some cash in foreign currencies as it conveyed the money to an aircraft at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“We wish to state unequivocally that NAHCO as an organization has no connection whatsoever with this alleged act. The Company has initiated contact with the Nigerian Customs Service’ hierarchy to provide it with details of this incident.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, NAHCO will cooperate with all regulators, agencies and other stakeholders in not only finding out the truth about this unfortunate incident, but also rooting out malpractices in the sector.

“The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company does not condone irresponsible and criminal behaviour. The Company takes seriously the trust of its esteemed clients, partners and other stakeholders, both local and international, and will do everything to protect that trust.”