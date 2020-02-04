FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, on Tueaday launched sensitisation and awareness campaign against Lassa Fever and Coronavirus as part of proactive measures to advert possible outbreak of disease in the territory.

Aliyu while launching the campaign at Gwagwalada Area Council of the territory, said the measure was aimed at ensuring that residents especially mothers take up up responsibilities in preventing Lassa fever and corona virus diseases outbreaks in the territory.

The minister noted that the battle against these global diseases should be the collective responsibility of both government and personal commitment.

Aliyu, used the occasion to task religious leaders, traditional institutions and civil society organisations to join hands in the sensitisation campaign.

She enjoined the Six Area Councils Chairmen in the FCT to replicate the campaign in markets and other locations in their various councils.

Aliyu said that one of the key preventive measures for Lassa fever and corona virus infections was neighbor to neighbour information, advocacy and sensitisation visits to communities, markets and other places where people live and gather.

The minister also stressed the need for all stakeholders to intensify the awareness campaign to prevent possible outbreak of the disease.

Aliyu noted that transmission from person-to-person could occur following exposure to the virus in the blood, tissue, urine, faeces or other bodily secretions of an infected individual.

The minister, however, called for promotion of good environmental and personal hygiene in individual homes.

“Humans become infected from direct contact with the urine and faeces of the rat which contains the virus, through touching soiled objects, eating contaminated food, or exposure to open cuts or sores.

“Transmission from person to person can occur following exposure to the virus in the blood, tissue, urine, faeces or other bodily secretions of an infected individual.

” Promoting good environmental and personal hygiene are to discourage rodents from entering homes and markets and having access to food stuff,” she said.

Aliyu, therefore, pledged the FCT Administration’s commitment to all activities aimed at strengthening the awareness and prevention of Lassa fever and coronavirus diseases and outbreaks in the territory.

She also used the occasion and reminded parents and caregivers to ensure that they follow all the preventive measures.

The Chairman, Gwagwalada Area Council, Adamu Mustapha Danze, commended the FCT administration for taking proactive steps toward curbing the outbreak of Lassa fever and coronavirus in the territory.

He said that taken the campaign to market women was a step in the right direction.

According to him, when women and mothers take leadership positions in matters of public health importance the results are usually great and rewarding to families and society at large.

The Director, Public Health and Human Service Secretariat, Dr Okechukwu Josephine, said that Lassa fever was an epidemic prone zoonotic disease.

Josephine explained that the disease was an acute viral illness, a haemorrhagic fever that was first reported in Lassa community in Borno state, where two missionary nurses died from an unusual febrile illness.